Since it is now officially baseball season, I thought it might be appropriate to throw a few changeups and even a curve ball or two into this week’s writing.
First, I figured that you might be interested in a few changes that most people are not aware of. The first curveball I’m tossing out is a legislative change to the law that has actually been in effect since last year. You might say it’s a swing and a miss for law enforcement.
In the past when law enforcement issued a citation — be it a speeding ticket, a littering ticket, or anything else — the person who received the ticket would usually appear in court by the time indicated on the citation and either plead guilty or not guilty. If the person was a resident of West Virginia, he or she would be allowed 180 days to pay whatever fine and court costs were assessed. For whatever uncanny reason, out-of-state residents get only 80 days to pay fines and court costs.
If the person entered a not guilty plea, which is actually quite rare, then he or she would be arraigned and several weeks later be notified by mail when to appear for court, and the officer would be subpoenaed for the court hearing.
In addition, if a person is arrested for whatever reason and later appears in court on the charge(s) and is found guilty of a crime, a fine and court costs are imposed, usually even if the defendant is sentenced to jail.
Now, here’s the change in the law on tickets and on fines that are imposed in the court systems of West Virginia. It used to be that if the fines and costs were not paid within the 180-day time period given, a person’s driving license would be suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles. If a person was already suspended, then another suspension would occur with the DMV. For every license suspension, there is an additional $50 fee to the DMV.
Now comes the changeup. No longer does a person lose their driving privileges if a ticket or court charge is not paid within the time frame. In other words, nothing happens if you don’t pay any fines or court costs anymore in West Virginia.
Consider this. Recently, there has been a countywide issue in Logan County about open garbage dumps, littering in general, and dilapidated housing. The bottom line is that no matter how many citations law enforcement issues, as long as the person receiving the citation appears in court with the ticket or pleads guilty by telephone, there is no real penalty for never paying the fines or court costs. And, no, they cannot be arrested for failure to pay. However, failure to appear with the ticket and enter some sort of plea can lead to the person being arrested.
Of course, when the charge is one in which possible incarceration is possible the option of jailing a defendant is there instead of a fine and court costs. For instance, if a person is charged and convicted of the crime of willfully creating an open dump, the possible penalty is a $2,500 to a $25,000 fine and/or up to one year in jail.
The problem there is that the county and state are fighting to keep jail bills at a minimum because many county commissions across West Virginia are struggling to pay their required jail bills. A 10-day sentence to jail, for instance, means incarcerations fees of about $500 to the county. With Logan County’s jail bill running at as much as $1.million a year, that may not be feasible simply because at some point in the future money for the jail bill might have to be taken from other programs; God forbid, it be the ambulance authority or fire departments.
The easy solution would be for people not to litter or create an open dump. Unfortunately, that is not likely. However, this long standing problem has been handled in good fashion in the past, especially by DNR officers, who realize that in some cases people cannot afford to pay a garbage bill nor do they have the means to haul their garbage away. Oftentimes, the officers have issued a citation for the charge, but then agree to dismiss it if the area is cleaned up and proof is provided by pictures and/or a receipt from a commercial garbage dump — the result being no fines, no jail, but a cleaned up area.
When I began my position as magistrate about 22 years ago, Logan County had a code enforcement officer who never wrote a single citation that I am aware of in several years of work. Instead, he would either allow the violator to clean up the mess, or in some cases, he would arrange for other county commission employees to come to the site and haul away garbage, appliances, etc.
Knowing the late Arnold Kazee like I did, I’d bet in some situations involving very poor people, he likely paid for the garbage cleanup out of his own pocket. I know for a fact that he would make multiple visits to property sites practically begging violators to clean up their properties.
And now, for yet another curveball, Lt. Colonel David Trader of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources addressed magistrates recently at a required magistrate conference in Wheeling, and a couple of interesting things came from his presentation.
One interesting revelation by the colonel was that the State Legislature this year passed a bill that is becoming law in West Virginia whereas it will no longer be a violation for a person to possess an uncased loaded weapon in a motor vehicle. I could tell that Colonel Trader was not real pleased with that law.
My first thought about it was concerning road rage. Heck, I’ve been so enraged at certain times by idiotic drivers that if I had a loaded uncased pistol, I might have acted without thinking. My other concern was, “Gee, I hope nobody forgets their weapon in a vehicle and leaves the doors unlocked.” Children should not be given access to any loaded weapons.
By the way, the penalty for having a loaded gun in a vehicle while hunting formerly was a $20 to a $300 fine and/or 10 to 100 days in jail.
Now, for one final changeup to end this narrative, I wish to tell you that Colonel Trader was asked by another’s county’s magistrate as to when he expected legalized elk hunting to occur in West Virginia.
Trader’s answer was “at least 10 years.”
Stay tuned.
