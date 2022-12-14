As we inch closer to Christmas, I find myself thinking back to a time when I was very young and impressionable. I find myself thinking about the great baseball pitching of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale. I remember also my football heroes Jim Brown, quarterback Frank Ryan, and receivers Gary Collins and Paul Warfield. I think, too, of Hal Greer and another Philadelphia basketball star, (my favorite) Billy Cunningham.
If you have not figured it out yet, I was and remain a loyal fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia 76ers. What you do not know is that I was also a fan of Vic Morrow.
Although I’m sure there are readers out there that can identify with the likes of Koufax and some other fellows I’ve mentioned, even more people are likely wondering, “Who is or was Vic Morrow?”
So, understandably, if you were not around in the 1960s, one cannot expect you to realize why one of my heroes, Vic Morrow, was important to me, especially one Christmas Eve in about 1964. All because I wanted a machine gun for Christmas.
There were two television series, both of which first aired in 1962, that I watched, both shows covering the grim lives of American World War II soldiers. And, although I watched both weekly, “The Gallant Men” only lasted one season, but the series “Combat!” was televised until 1969.
By then, I was a 10th grade teenager, and with the Vietnam War raging, I wanted no part of any of that action, nor a machine gun. However, in 1964, I wanted a machine gun just like the one used by Sgt. Chip Saunders (Vic Morrow) in the show “Combat!”
My amazing mother had for years performed nothing short of miracles in providing for the seven children she had nurtured. Naturally, as difficult as it had to be for her, Christmastime was no exception. Whether it was sending me out to a special sassafras tree to get roots for a delicious tea, the smell of homemade gingerbread cookies in the oven, or the sizzling of freshly made donuts in a pan of melted lard, our coal camp house always smelled delightful during the holiday season.
Nonetheless, with my father no longer employed in the coal mines, my request for a machine gun for Christmas was proving a bit too much for my mother to promise. In fact, I had accepted the reality of the hardships at the time. After all, I was the one who walked up the hill to Verdunville Grade School to get commodities when they were available.
Commodity cheese was a favorite at the time, as were the large shiny cans of peanut butter that were also available. And, although nobody was fascinated with powdered eggs and powdered milk, they were usable food staples for many families, as was corn meal and other foods distributed to the needy.
So it was that I understood our economic situation far better than that of my five younger siblings. A machine gun for Christmas was just not in the picture. I was just glad that we had a television to watch, for there was a time when we did not. Perhaps a pair of boots to wear while sleigh riding was more realistic to expect.
The coal trains that once ran daily to and from Island Creek Coal’s No. 28 tipple — a mine my grandfather (Amos Williamson) retired from after 40 years of underground coal mining — were no longer running. Therefore, there were no more screeching sounds of the iron wheels on the rails and no longer would Christmas tree ornaments and other “what-nots” in the coal camp tremble from the vibration of the loaded coal cars passing by.
When Christmas Eve finally came and I had watched all the black and white television I could, my nearly frostbitten toes peeked out from the blanket on the couch where I lay. Sleep finally arrived.
However, at some point before daybreak, I happened to awaken, and my prodding eyes saw my mother, the real Santa Claus, placing gifts underneath the Christmas tree. The bubble lights twinkling on the tree exposed the shadowy figure of someone else who was helping my mother with the gifts. I knew it had to be my father and I never once let them know I was awake.
A peaceful feeling allowed me to fall back asleep until further in the morning when the scamper of little feet awakened me on what was a snowy Christmas Day. Three brothers and two sisters were ripping at wrapped presents Santa had brought. Being the oldest, I tried to remain calm, even when I saw the big box with my name on it. Could it be a machine gun that made all the loud shooting noises just like on my television’s war shows?
I really cannot remember anything my siblings got for Christmas that year, although I’m fairly sure brother Chris got a “Rock ’em Sock ’em” boxing robot gift, popular at the time. Of course, what I do remember is what was in that large box — and it was NOT a machine gun.
Nope, I would not be running around the yard firing make believe bullets at my neighbors. No sir. I had received what I had seen advertised on television, but never dreamed to ask for it because of its advertised price. It was a piece of army artillery that fired shells for up to 30 yards. I couldn’t wait to show the neighborhood kids what I had.
As it turned it out, it would be springtime before I could make good outdoor use of the newly acquired weapon that, at least to me, was even better than a machine gun. When the warm days of spring finally arrived, my friends — some equipped with Army helmets and other World War II-style toys — headed into the hills to participate in guerilla warfare, me dragging a clumsy canon along the way.
Like all things in life, those days soon passed by, and games such as baseball and softball took their places in our childhood lives. As time went on, life changes occurred, just as they would continue to do even into adulthood. Memories, however, always seem to remain.
What I’m about to explain is much more than just ironic.
As it turns out, during all of the weekdays when battle news was vividly displayed daily on the evening news, portraying for the first time on television, soldiers on both sides of the Vietnam War involved in combat, I cannot remember my father even once watching the news. At times, I remember, he would sit in a separate room and surely could hear the news broadcasts describing wartime action. It had to bring back unpleasant memories. Memories I had not ever been made aware of.
You see, my father was there on D-Day — June 6, 1944 — and was a part of the Normandy Invasion in which thousands of Americans and others died during the largest amphibious invasion in world history. He would proceed to battle in five major battle fronts. What he endured and what he saw we will never know. Not once did he speak of the war.
But as God would have it, my uncle Rudy, himself a Vietnam veteran, would many years after my father’s death tell me at a family reunion that I needed to check into my day’s military past. He said I might be surprised.
When I later received his discharge papers from the Logan County clerk’s office I was shocked to see that he was honored with not one, but five Bronze Stars for his efforts in World War II. Then it dawned on me that the post card I still have in my possession that was written to my grandparents just two months before the invasion speaks for itself. It reads, “Dear, Mom. I am somewhere in England, and I am doing fine. Don’t worry about me, I will be fine.” Not much later, he was a part of the beach landing that led to the end of the war.
On his discharge papers, it classified my father as being an “artillery man” and a “sharpshooter.” As a child, I had seen pictures of him and others shirtless and engaged in loading and firing long-range weapons with huge artillery shells stacked next to the guns.
So, no, I didn’t receive an almighty machine gun that fateful Christmas morning, but, as I realize now, it was not intended for me to do so.
After all, I had unknowingly received a replica of the weapon my father had used in real life, even though I didn’t know it at the time.
What I also didn’t know on that snowy morning and for many years that followed, is that there is a saying that most definitely applies. And it is simple:
“Not all heroes wear capes.”
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.