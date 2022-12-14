Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

As we inch closer to Christmas, I find myself thinking back to a time when I was very young and impressionable. I find myself thinking about the great baseball pitching of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale. I remember also my football heroes Jim Brown, quarterback Frank Ryan, and receivers Gary Collins and Paul Warfield. I think, too, of Hal Greer and another Philadelphia basketball star, (my favorite) Billy Cunningham.

If you have not figured it out yet, I was and remain a loyal fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia 76ers. What you do not know is that I was also a fan of Vic Morrow.

