For decades now, I have used the power of the press to try to get improvements for certain things in Logan County, and as frustrating as it has been, when something good does transpire — such as the former home of legendary Logan sheriff Don Chafin being saved from certain ruin — the positive action provides just enough historical fuel to keep me from giving up on such valuable projects as the Hatfield Cemetery, which has long been a Logan County tourist attraction, even though there basically has not been a single thing done since 1921 to the property to make it more enticing to visitors.

So, when an individual recently approached me on a street in Logan and bluntly asked why I was friends with “that Chinese guy,” I suddenly realized that by telling the truth, which would have been, “I will support anyone who comes to Logan, spends $1.5 million of their money in purchasing certain dilapidated structures (like the former Logan Banner building), and then announces plans for creating badly needed good-paying jobs in the heart of the town,” it dawned on me that I would be wasting my breath on such a bigot.

