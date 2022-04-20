WAYNE — An early lead helped the Logan Lady Wildcats hold on for an 8-3 softball win over Wayne in a road game on April 13.
Chloe Bryant was on the hill for Logan and Kaliah Merritt for the Lady Pioneers.
Wayne (0-10) struck first inning as Merritt doubled on a line drive to right fielder to push home Jaylon Hodge to help her own cause. Later in the inning, Chloe Thacker singled on a ground ball to plate Merritt. Wayne led 2-0.
Logan (7-9) scored four runs in the top of the second frame which was all they would need on this evening as Bryant’s pitching effort stood strong.
It all started with an Isabella Propst single that scored Bryant on the play. Then on a bunt from Kalie Coleman which was mishandled by the Wayne infield, Harlee Quick crossed the plate to make it 2-2.
Then with just one out, Makenna Ooten sacrifices to first base and Propst scores on the play, followed by Coleman scoring on the throw which ended the scoring for that game-changing inning for the Lady Wildcats.
After Logan plated one run in the top of the seventh, Wayne answered with one of their own.
Wayne made three errors in the game, which led to one unearned run.
Bryant notched the victory for Logan. She went seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while fanning seven Lady Pioneers.
Merritt took the loss for Wayne. She hurled seven innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits and striking out eight.
Logan notched seven hits. Propst, Quick, and Elkins had multiple knocks to lead the Lady Wildcats. Merritt went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Wayne in hits and also notched a stolen base.
LGN — 0 4 0 1 2 0 1 — 8 7 0
WYN — 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 5 3
Logan hitting — Elkins 2 for 4, 2 runs, Curry 1 run, 1 RBI, 3B, Bryant 1 for 4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, Quick 2 for 2, 2 RBIs, Propst, 2 for 4, 2 runs, 2 RBIS, Coleman 1 run,
Wayne hitting — Hodge 1 for 4, 1 run, 1 RBI, Merritt 2 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2B, Thacker 1 for 3, 1 RBI, Eastwood 1 for 2, 1 run,
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.