A year ago, few Americans outside the veterinary medicine field had heard of the animal tranquilizer xylazine. Last week, the Office of National Drug Control Policy designated xylazine as an “emerging threat” when it’s mixed with fentanyl.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the drug policy office, said his office is requesting $11 million as part of its budget to develop a strategy to tackle the drug’s spread. Plans include developing an antidote, learning more about how it is introduced into illicit drug supplies so that can be disrupted, and looking into whether Congress should classify it as a controlled substance, according to the Associated Press.

