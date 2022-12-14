Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Derrick Evans, the Prichard resident who was elected to the House of Delegates but who gave up his seat after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, says he might run for Congress.

Last week, Evans announced on Twitter his plan to form an exploratory committee to determine whether he should run for Congress.

