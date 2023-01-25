Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The early days of the West Virginia Legislature’s annual sessions often feature proposed laws that address the concerns of small groups but which do not generate enough public interest to keep them alive as crunch time nears in the final days.

One such bill this year is Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self Defense Act, which would allow a person who holds a concealed firearm permit to carry a pistol or revolver on the campus and in the buildings of an institution of higher education.

