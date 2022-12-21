Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Doddridge County has been chosen as the site for West Virginia’s next utility-scale power plant. It will use carbon capture technology to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere.

A large part of that is because of Sen. Joe Manchin and his deciding vote this past summer on the Inflation Reduction Act.

