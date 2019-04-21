Happy Easter, I bet your Easter dinner is smelling pretty good right about now. If you've got a ham in the oven or in your crock pot as I like to fix mine, this is a great recipe to use up some of the leftover ham. It's practically a meal in itself, add a side salad or dinner rolls and you can sit back and enjoy a delicious dinner.
I want to express to each of you how much I have enjoyed sharing my family recipes with you over the past few years. Next Sunday will be the last recipe in my column as I have recently learned that my cancer has returned. I have been in remission for six years but the doctors found another tumor, biopsied it and confirmed their suspicion. I will be undergoing surgery in May at UVA in Charlottesville, Virginia to remove the cancer and surrounding precancerous areas, they feel very positive that they will be able to remove it all.
The good Lord doesn't give us more than we can handle so I know he will be holding my hand and guiding me through this one more time.
Many of you have been following me on Facebook (Janet's Appalachian Kitchen) and I appreciate all the comments I have received from you as a reader of the newspaper and follower of my page. I feel truly Blessed to have been a part of your Sundays.
God Bless,
Janet
Ham and Veggie
Casserole
4 C. cooked ham, chopped
1 14 oz. bag frozen broccoli florets
1 1/2 C. cooked rice
1 small onion, chopped
1 large carrot, shredded
1, 10 3/4 oz. can cream if chicken and mushroom soup (the combined soup, not two soups)
1 C. frozen whole kernel corn, thawed
1 C. cubed Velveeta cheese
1/2 C. shredded cheddar cheese
2 T. butter
pinch of salt and pepper
French fried onions
Steam the broccoli until tender, place in a large mixing bowl. In a skillet, melt the butter and saute the onions and carrots for 2-3 minutes. Remove and add to the broccoli. Add in the ham, cooked rice, corn, velveeta, soup, salt and pepper. Pour into a lightly greased casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees or 20 minutes. Remove and top with shredded cheese and sprinkle with a few of the French fried onions. Return to the oven for an additional 5-7 minutes or until cheese has melted and onions are lightly golden brown.