When I have down time, I spend it thinking, constantly thinking and mulling over thoughts and observations. When I'm cleaning out the attic and downsizing which I hope doesn't happen again for a while, I'm drawn back to when the kids were little. The good news: I don't feel guilty, I was present for most of the time. The bad news: I do remember sometimes the present I am referring to caused me to stare at my kids all day, imagining this time gone. Every look they gave, every phrase they said, every move they made was evidence for "see-they are changing too fast."
Happy moments suddenly became sad because they were fading into the future where all my time has commenced. I almost mourned their childhood before their childhood was gone. But here I am, going through the boxes in the attic and seeing remnants of a life well lived.
It's not at all surprising that I spent a few nights this past week dreaming about them when they were little-lost moments of dinner time conversations, special bed time rituals and early morning school days where we all rushed around to get off to school.
For those of you raising your babies and knee deep in the hustle of the day, stop and observe, have dinner and eat that luscious dessert. You'll dream about it later on when they're married and have kids of their own.
The memory will be sweet and easy and evidence of the narrative I dreamed of when I was a little girl and it came true.
There's a wonderful lunch sitting on the counter waiting for me and my son to eat. He's on his way over. Here's the other good news. The heart strings you tie when they're little will become bonds that only grow stronger. They'll come back. This is my green goddess potato salad.
Lime and fresh herbs are used in place of the usual mayonnaise you see in tradition potato salads. I'm in love with roasted potatoes. They're sweet and smokey when I roast them. It's a light lunch. We're going out for cupcakes later. He's grown, but his love for cupcakes is forever.
GREEN GODDESS POTATO SALAD
1 lb. red potatoes diced
2 T. Olive oil
1 clove garlic chopped
1 lime quartered
1/2 cup shaved Parmesan
1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1 chopped green onion
1/4 cup chopped basil
Toss potatoes in olive oil. Salt and pepper. Add garlic. Roast at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Add the other ingredients and squeeze lime juice all over the salad.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.