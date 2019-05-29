ACE Adventure Resort in the New River Gorge hosts its sixth annual Mountain Music Festival Thursday-Sunday, May 30-June 2, in Oak Hill.
Enjoy more than 25 eclectic bands on three stages. Acts include Tyler Childers, The Floozies, Big Something, The Wooks, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, The Werks, People's Blues of Richmond, The Dividends, Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound and more.
There's also a wealth of food, arts, crafts and outdoors vendors, visual artists, workshops, camping, and adventures in the New River Gorge from whitewater rafting and ziplining, to hiking, mountain bike riding, disc golf and swimming at the Wonderland Waterpark, a spring-fed five-acre lake with ziplines, giant inflatables to climb and more.
Festival organizer Chris Colin said they have sold more than 2,000 weekend passes, making it their largest fest yet.
The biggest draw is Lawrence County, Ky., native country songsmith Tyler Childers and The Foodstamps.
"That first couple of years we drew primarily from West Virginia, and West Virginia is still a majority of our ticket buyers, but we are seeing people from all of the surrounding states and we have people coming from Alaska and Washington State - coming from the whole other side of the country to get down with Tyler," Colin said.
Colin said advance weekend passes are still available at http://mountainmusicfestwv.com for $129, and there are also single-day tickets available. Weekend passes include free camping at ACE resort.
"You get that atmosphere where everybody is camping out on the mountain top together and when you pull up you might not know the person in the tent next to you but then by the end of the weekend they are like your best friend," Colin said.