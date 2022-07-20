Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
musical.jpeg

Dara Renee, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Julia Lester, Sofia Wylie and Matt Cornett star in season three of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” streaming on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, July 27.

 Anne Marie Fox | Disney

If you’ve been reading this column for a few years, you know that I’m a big fan of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” But the show is very different in its third season as dynamics have completely changed. Whether or not that’s a good thing remains to be seen.

Season three of “Musical” shifts from East High to Camp Shallow Lake, the summer theater camp E.J. and Nini (Matt Cornett and Olivia Rodrigo) discussed attending in season one. E.J. wants to show his friends — and especially his girlfriend, Gina (Sofia Wylie) — the place that’s given him so many great memories. The gang goes along with it because they want to meet the secret celebrity that will be there.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

Recommended for you