todd

Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden stars as a successful attorney who realizes her son (Skylar Astin) may not be as much of a disappointment as she thinks in the new CBS drama, “So Help Me Todd,” premiering at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Back in May, after the network upfronts, I named the CBS drama, “So Help Me Todd,” as one of the new shows I was most anticipating. This week, “Todd” finally debuts, and it doesn’t disappoint as its appealing stars make this one a must-see family drama.

Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) is the black sheep of his well-to-do family. A former private investigator who had his license revoked after using some questionable methods, Todd has fallen on some hard times. His successful attorney mother, Margaret (Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden), considers Todd a disappointment and pushes him to get his life in order, causing a significant strain in their relationship.

