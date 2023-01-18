Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
NUP_199200_00568.jpg

Ana Gasteyer stars as Katherine, the CEO of Payne Motors, in the NBC comedy, “American Auto,” which begins its second season at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

 Greg Gayne | NBC via AP

It’s been so long since we’ve seen the gang from Payne Motors on our TV screens that it would be totally understandable if you had forgotten that “American Auto” was even still on the air. But forgetting it would be a shame as “Auto” is still one of TV’s best comedies, as it returns for its second season.

If you’ve never watched, “Auto” is a docu-style workplace comedy that follows the corporate executives of Payne Motors after Katherine (Ana Gasteyer), its new CEO, takes over. The leadership team tries to follow Katherine’s lead, while dealing with her total lack of knowledge about cars or the automotive industry.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you