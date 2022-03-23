This week, a staple of CBS daytime celebrates a major milestone as “The Bold and the Beautiful” turns 35. The 30-minute daytime drama set in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion industry is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama in the world, airing in 100 countries.
Here are some cool statistics about the show’s run, courtesy of CBS. In 35 years, there have been:
- 8,734 episodes
- 306 Daytime Emmy Award nominations with 100 wins
- 393,750 pages of dialogue memorized by the cast
- 1,700 sets created by the art department
- 1,793 cans of hairspray and 415 tubes of lipstick used by the Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup departments.
To commemorate the anniversary, “Bold” will air a special standalone episode dedicated to original character Brooke Logan and five of her true loves. The episode will feature the two remaining original cast members Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and John McCook (Eric), as well as current cast members Don Diamont (Bill) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and former cast members Jack Wagner (Nick) and Winsor Harmon (Thorne). The episode is scheduled to air Thursday, March 24.
So, what is the secret to the longevity of “Bold”? I would say it’s two things. First is the show’s incredible continuity. Bradley Bell has been the show’s head writer since 1993, after taking over from his father, William, the show’s co-creator (along with his wife, Lee Phillip Bell) and first head writer. As other shows have radically changed with each new writing staff switch, “Bold” has been consistent, guided by someone who has been around in some capacity since day one. While you could argue that consistency often leads to repetitiveness in story, I would also argue that being able to count on the characters being themselves throughout a 35-year span is pretty huge and super important to fans.
The second reason for the show’s success is CBS itself, which just announced a two-year renewal for “Bold,” keeping it on the air through the 2023-2024 season. CBS understands how a successful daytime lineup can be a key to a network’s overall success. While NBC and ABC have turned much of their daytime hours over to local programming, CBS has preserved their lineup making it an institution that dominates daytime ratings. And CBS also fosters that lineup through proper promotion. I don’t recall a similar fact-filled news release when “General Hospital” turned 55, and NBC barely acknowledged when “Days of Our Lives” turned 55 or 50.
I don’t watch “Bold” regularly anymore, but I still keep a close eye on its storylines. So, I absolutely wish the show a happy anniversary and congratulate everyone associated with it. But as a daytime fan, I also send out major kudos to CBS for allowing “Bold” to reach that milestone and for giving it the love it deserves at all times, and not just during major events.
“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS. You can catch up on previous episodes at CBS.com and streaming on Paramount+.