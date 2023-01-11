Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

This weekend, the NFL playoffs begin. It’s always an exciting time, especially if your favorite team is still in the hunt. But there was a time where I wasn’t sure I would be able to enjoy watching a football game ever again. That time was 8:55 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”

Football is a dangerous game. We are reminded of that on almost a weekly basis during the season when injuries occur. But we usually see the injured player give a thumbs up, or come back to the sidelines, and then we know they’re going to be OK. This time was different. There was no thumbs up to the crowd, only a group of trainers desperately trying to revive a player with CPR. We didn’t know Hamlin was going to be OK and all we could do was watch in horror.

