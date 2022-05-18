Even as a kid I was totally into the business of television. So, I was always the one to inform my classmates that their favorite show was getting cancelled. And when they replied, “Why? It’s a good show,” I’d have to explain to them the reasons.
But sometimes, there just isn’t a good explanation, as is the case with Peacock’s cancellation of “Saved By the Bell.” The NBCUniversal streamer ended the show just one month after it won Outstanding Comedy Series at The GLAAD Media Awards, which honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.
Peacock is struggling, so it needs a show with some buzz. With the GLAAD award and the talk of Leah Remini reprising her original “Bell” role as Stacey Carosi, the “Bell” reboot had all the buzz in the world. So pulling the plug just doesn’t make sense. I have to believe that it came down to production costs or another money issue.
I’m sad about the cancellation, because I was a big fan of “Bell.” But it’s especially crushing since I had just talked about the show with John Michael Higgins, who played Principal Toddman, just one day before the cast got the bad news.
“I have a real special place in my heart for that show,” Higgins told me. “It’s been some of the best writing I’ve ever had on television. The incredibly diverse cast, the incredibly diverse spirit of the show. It’s so generous about people and their weird proclivities and their oddities, and it celebrates people being different from each other. It’s just a fabulous message, and I’m so proud to be a part of that show, and I pray to God that it just keeps going.”
Higgins did not comment about the cancellation on social media, but I don’t think there’s any doubt he was extremely disappointed.
A cancellation that made much more sense for NBC was “The Endgame.” Don’t get me wrong, I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the show, but it should have been a limited series. You may recall from my review that I was concerned the show would go off the rails. But it never did, until it came time to set up a potential second season. Watching the person that had been 10 steps ahead of everyone all season long suddenly get stupid was a little too hard to swallow. I look forward to seeing what the incredible Morena Baccarin does next.
One piece of good news among all the cancellation carnage is that Syfy, also an NBCUniversal property, is reversing its cancellation of “Surrealestate,” I was surprised when Syfy ended the series last year after just one season since it received such positive reviews for its original premise of a real estate agency handling haunted and possessed properties. So I’m glad to see Syfy come to its senses and bring the show back.
If only Peacock would come to its senses and give us one more year at Bayside High.