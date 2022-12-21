Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Recently, someone asked me what my Christmas celebration traditions were. Since our holiday plans are usually pretty fluid, my husband, Roger, and I really only have one. Each Christmas Eve, we make sure we are at home in time for TBS’ first showing of “A Christmas Story” to watch it together.

I have seen many people say in recent weeks that “Story” is overrated and not that good of a movie. I felt the exact same way the first time I watched it. The film is incredibly disjointed and the fantasy sequences are more than a little strange. It was Roger’s Christmas tradition, so I didn’t want to question it, but I did. He explained to me that “Story” reminds him of a simpler time when all you had to worry about was whether or not you got the one thing you wanted for Christmas. Through that lens, it’s easy to understand why people enjoy it so much. And even though I know every moment by heart, I look forward to seeing it each year. Not ashamed to admit that I always tear up as Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) parents (Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon) watch it snow Christmas night by the light of their Christmas tree. And this year, our cat, Kiriakis, will be able to join in on the celebration as I’ve bought her a leg lamp (toy) of her very own.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

