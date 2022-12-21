Recently, someone asked me what my Christmas celebration traditions were. Since our holiday plans are usually pretty fluid, my husband, Roger, and I really only have one. Each Christmas Eve, we make sure we are at home in time for TBS’ first showing of “A Christmas Story” to watch it together.
I have seen many people say in recent weeks that “Story” is overrated and not that good of a movie. I felt the exact same way the first time I watched it. The film is incredibly disjointed and the fantasy sequences are more than a little strange. It was Roger’s Christmas tradition, so I didn’t want to question it, but I did. He explained to me that “Story” reminds him of a simpler time when all you had to worry about was whether or not you got the one thing you wanted for Christmas. Through that lens, it’s easy to understand why people enjoy it so much. And even though I know every moment by heart, I look forward to seeing it each year. Not ashamed to admit that I always tear up as Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) parents (Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon) watch it snow Christmas night by the light of their Christmas tree. And this year, our cat, Kiriakis, will be able to join in on the celebration as I’ve bought her a leg lamp (toy) of her very own.
The annual “A Christmas Story” 24-hour marathon begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 on TBS. TNT’s 24-hour marathon begins at 9 p.m.
If “Story” is a major part of your Christmas celebration, like it is in our family, you maybe haven’t streamed the sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” yet because you’re worried that it might taint the magic of the original. It honestly doesn’t, as it takes great pains to keep the same tone. While I still believe it’s completely unnecessary, the movie is full of touching, heartwarming scenes that are fully in the spirit of the original.
However, if you’re headed into your first Christmas without a loved one — especially a father or father-in-law — you might want to hold off watching it as most of the plot revolves around Ralphie and his family celebrating Christmas without his father. The movie is a beautiful tribute to McGavin, but you’ll definitely need your tissues handy.
“A Christmas Story Christmas” is streaming now on HBO Max.
If “Story” is not your cup of tea, you have other options for you and your family to watch on Christmas Eve. “It’s a Wonderful Life” airs at 8 p.m. on NBC, while ABC has “Home Alone” at 8 p.m. AMC is airing “Elf” at 8 p.m. with my favorite, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 10 p.m.
And if you’re looking for something completely different, don’t forget that “Top Gun: Maverick” finally starts streaming on Paramount+ Thursday, Dec. 22.
No matter what you end up watching, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.