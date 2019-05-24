Last week, the five broadcast networks presented their new fall TV schedules for 2019, along with a preview of some of the shows we'll see in 2020.
That, of course, meant we're forced to say goodbye to some of our favorites. I am thrilled that, somehow, my favorite show, CBS' "Man With a Plan" survived the carnage. And I am also happy to note that for the first time ever, all five shows I named as the best of the fall season back in September were renewed for a second season. So, congratulations to "New Amsterdam," "Single Parents," "All American," "God Friended Me" and "A Million Little Things."
As part of the presentations, the networks roll out descriptions of their new shows, as well as trailers for many of them. Based on those descriptions and trailers, here are the five new shows I am most excited to see:
5) "Bob Hearts Abishola" (CBS)
The premise sounds a little weak. A heart patient (Billy Gardell) falls for his nurse (Folake Olowofoyeku) and decides to pursue a relationship with her. But since it's from Chuck Lorre ("The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men"), I'm willing to give it the benefit of the doubt. And I like Gardell, although the trailer makes this show look very similar to his previous series, "Mike & Molly," which also came from Lorre.
4) "Carol's Second Act" (CBS)
Patricia Heaton returns to series TV in this comedy about a divorcee beginning the second act of her life as she pursues her dream of becoming a doctor. The trailer shows this is a role custom made for the Emmy Award-winning Heaton. It's just a question of whether the writing will support her.
3) "Stumptown" (ABC)
Based on the "Stumptown" graphic novel series, the drama stars Cobie Smulders as a private investigator who breaks all the rules. I'm a big fan of Smulders and watching her slug it out with the bad guys is definitely my kind of entertainment.
2) "The Unicorn" (CBS)
Walton Goggins stars as a widowed father of two young girls trying to work his way back into the dating scene, who discovers he's a unicorn, i.e. the perfect catch single women find so rare. The trailer shows a smart comedy which doesn't shy away from the challenges that widowers (and widows) face.
1) "Perfect Harmony" (NBC)
In this comedy, Bradley Whitford stars as a down-on-his-luck former music professor who finds himself directing the choir of a small-town church. The concept sounds really terrible, but the trailer was sweet and inspiring. And Whitford should have fronted a comedy a long time ago.
One show I will definitely be avoiding is CBS' "Evil." The trailer for the show, which focuses on a team investigating strange, unexplained occurrences for the Church is the scariest TV trailer I have ever seen. And that's totally not my thing.
The new fall TV season will officially kick off this September.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.