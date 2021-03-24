A title like “Country Comfort” leads you to expect a show that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy. But Netflix’s new comedy by that name only makes you feel annoyance at its weak premise and irritating characters.
Katharine McPhee stars as Bailey, an aspiring country singer who accepts a job as a nanny for widower cowboy Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children. The family has been through nine previous nannies, thanks to oldest daughter Cassidy (Shiloh Verrico), who is still having trouble processing her mother’s death. The kids immediately like Bailey — especially the guys — but she instantly runs afoul of Beau’s girlfriend, Summer (Janet Varney).
In the premiere, Bailey shows up on Beau’s doorstep looking to use the phone, but ends up bonding with the family when they’re forced into the basement during a tornado. Beau hires Bailey after she manages to help Cassidy when she has a breakdown about her mother’s guitar.
There are some funny moments in the premiere, but they’re overshadowed by the horrible accents and the overdramatic acting. And since there are five kids — which is way too many — there is a lot of both. I am a big fan of Cibrian, but Beau is a truly thankless character as you really don’t know whether to judge him more for hiring a nanny he knows absolutely nothing about, for being completely insensitive about his girlfriend or for forcing the rest of the family to tiptoe around Cassidy for two years instead of just reaching out to a counselor.
McPhee is outstanding but as good as she is, she still can’t fully rise above the show’s faults. I look forward to seeing her in another comedy that’s worthy of her talent.
“Country Comfort” is streaming now on Netflix.
If you’re looking for a much better written comedy, look no further than NBC’s “Superstore,” which wraps up its six-season run Thursday. When NBC announced the show was ending, there was concern that there wasn’t enough time to craft a proper ending. We needn’t have worried as the final two episodes are outstanding and a perfect way to say goodbye to the Cloud 9 gang.
In the final moments of last week’s episode, America Ferrera returned as Amy to try to help investigate the rumor that the Cloud 9 stores were being closed. It’s fantastic to have her back as the show is immediately better with Amy in the mix. I’m sworn to secrecy about what happens in the finale, but I’m not ashamed to say that I totally cried watching it. I’m honestly not sure how they could have wrapped things up any better.
The final two episodes of “Superstore” air beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, on NBC.