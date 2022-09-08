FOX’s new country music drama, “Monarch,” was all set to make a big splash with a premiere in January after the NFC Championship game. But COVID affected the show’s production schedule and so FOX decided to hold it until fall to ensure it was ready, making it the headliner of its 2022-2023 schedule.
It appears to have been a smart move as “Monarch” looks to be worth the wait with plenty of soapy drama and a fun country soundtrack.
“Monarch” tells the story of the Romans, the first family of country music. They’re led by Albie (Trace Adkins) and “his rose,” Dottie (Susan Sarandon). Dottie’s performing days are coming to an end, and she’s prepared to pass the torch to her daughter, Nicky (Anna Friel), who has struggled to have a successful career in her parents’ shadow. Nicky’s brother, Luke (Joshua Sasse), the CEO of the family’s Monarch record label, is working to add new talent to the fold, while butting heads with his father. Younger sister, Gigi (Beth Ditto), seems somewhat disinterested in the family business until circumstances lead her to the stage.
Albie is known as “the Texas truth teller,” and the Roman family success is built upon honesty and fidelity. But that is quickly exposed as smoke and mirrors as each member of the family is harboring at least one secret. And the foundation of the Romans’ success may very well have been built on a big — and tragic — lie.
I love a good primetime soap, but I really wasn’t expecting “Monarch” to fall into that good category. Yet I was hooked instantly as the secrets and mysteries surrounding the Romans are pretty engrossing. And the cast, led by the excellent Friel, is solid. I’m not a country music fan, but the songs in the premiere are fun and really enhance the story. Friel is particularly strong in her performances, but it’s Ditto that steals the show every time she sings.
There are moments in the premiere that may appear to be ripped from recent, unsettling headlines, so it’s important to remember the episode has been complete since January, with the premise constructed several months before that. While I can’t share the scenes in question, I share this reminder because I’m concerned that if viewers don’t understand the timing, the show could face a negative backlash that it in no way deserves.
I imagine many critics will call “Monarch” formulaic since it doesn’t break new ground or give us anything really fresh or different. But since I’m a big fan of this particular formula, the show is totally playing my tune.
“Monarch” premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, before moving to its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, on FOX.