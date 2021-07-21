Anyone who knows me knows I love a good boy band. Backstreet Boys, Five Seconds of Summer and BTS are all constants on my playlist. But I’ve always been back and forth with the Jonas Brothers — mainly because I find them a little overhyped.
There’s no better example of that than NBC’s incessant promotion of the brothers’ Olympics primer, “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.” The show is entertaining, but a few laughs don’t erase the many questions the special ends up raising once the final credits roll.
For those of you not familiar, the Jonas Brothers are Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, who first came to fame thanks to their appearances on the Disney Channel. The band broke up in 2013 to pursue their own projects, but reunited in 2019, dominating radio airwaves ever since. In “Dreams,” the trio trains with current and former Team USA athletes for a sort-of mini Olympics, competing against each other in the hurdles, gymnastics and BMX racing. The brothers work with the likes of gymnastics gold medalist Laurie Hernandez to prepare and then face off with Rich Eisen and Terry Crews offering commentary.
“Dreams” is completely tongue-in-cheek as the brothers discuss leaving music to focus on becoming athletes (something they may have been able to sell a little better if they didn’t show the band’s tour promo during every commercial break). If you’re unsure of just how serious the boys are during the hurdles segment, you’ll definitely know during gymnastics when Joe names his ribbon he uses during his routine. Despite the often over-the-top silliness, the show does still manage to be quite charming and even laugh-out-loud funny at times as the Jonas Brothers are good actors and do a great job of selling the whole thing. My favorite parts, however, are the more genuine ones showing us the brothers’ true relationship. One classic moment comes when Joe and Nick try to build Kevin up by telling him “Mom loves you.” The commentary between Eisen and Crews is clearly scripted, but it still manages to be pretty humorous.
The cute little special totally surprises near the end, however, by taking a big turn that will honestly leave you a little unsettled. I’m not allowed to discuss what happens (although a quick Google will tell you), but once you see it, you’ll have many questions about how the special came together and how it was marketed.
I wouldn’t call this a must-see for anyone who is not a Jonas Brothers fan. However, it is nice to see something a little more light-hearted related to the Olympics rather than the serious headlines we’ve been seeing in recent days. In that regard, “Dreams” does make a pretty good primer to get us a little more pumped up about rooting for Team USA.
“Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 on NBC.