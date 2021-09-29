A couple of weeks ago, I got a little upset at my beloved “Days of Our Lives.” The show was introducing an Alzheimer’s Disease storyline, as beloved patriarch Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) started showing signs of mental decline. Since “General Hospital” had just won an armload of Emmys for an Alzheimer’s story, I felt like it was pandering.
And it seemed terribly cruel to make Hayes’ longtime wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Doug’s wife, Julie), act out the story alongside her real-life love. It was also devastating to watch the 96-year-old Hayes bumble his lines and realize this was the show’s way of writing him out before he got worse.
But it turned out Hayes hadn’t lost a single step as his stumbling and halting delivery were all just a brilliant performance. Doug wasn’t showing signs of mental decline at all. He was, instead, possessed by the devil.
Yes, “Days” is going back to the well and reviving its devil possession storyline. In order to save Doug’s life, Salem goody-goody Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) allowed the devil to once again possess her, just as he did nearly 27 years ago.
Whether you agree or disagree with “Days” revisiting one of its most controversial — and most popular — storylines, there is no question that the show deserves major credit for the way it uses its veterans. When Hayes was given his moment during the big reveal, he knocked it out of the park. And there are not enough adjectives to describe the outstanding work of 45-year veteran Hall.
All that being said, I’m still not 100% on board with the story. I’ve said before that the original 1994-95 plot is my favorite “Days” storyline of all time; so, I’m not eager to see its legacy tarnished. And, quite frankly, I had forgotten just how badly the story creeped me out the first time around. But I always trust head writer Ron Carlivati and if he can deliver a similar epic, hopeful ending, this story might be exactly what we all need right now.
“Days of Our Lives” airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on NBC.
Speaking of controversial drama, “Grey’s Anatomy” has certainly had its share offscreen over its past 17 seasons, thanks to a bunch of behind-the-scenes cast troubles. And they’re all detailed in the new book, “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by Entertainment Weekly editor-at-large Lynette Rice. The book is an oral history, which means it’s written as a series of quotes, rather than as a narrative; but overall, the book is quite compelling as it shares details about Patrick Dempsey “terrorizing the set” and the PTSD it created among the cast, the firing of Isaiah Washington after he uttered a slur and the rise and fall of Katherine Heigl. But it also details cool behind-the-scenes moments and fun stories from key episodes. A must-read for any “Grey’s” fan, “How to Save a Life” is available now wherever books are sold.