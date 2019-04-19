I was stunned to hear that Georgia Engel was only 70 when she died earlier this week because it seemed like I had been watching her on TV forever.
Engel was known for her soft voice, but her razor-sharp line delivery exploded every time she appeared on the screen. She's most remembered for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Everybody Loves Raymond," but she also appeared in 20 episodes of "Coach" and had a recurring role on "Hot In Cleveland," which reunited her with her "Mary" co-star, Betty White.
Engel received two Emmy nominations during her five years as Georgette on "Mary," but her 14 appearances on Raymond from 2003-2005 earned her three straight Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy as Robert's (Brad Garrett) mother-in-law, Pat MacDougall. Pat and her husband, Hank (Fred Willard) were the exact opposite of everything the Barone family represented. They were mild-mannered conservatives who didn't believe in yelling or even television in their home. Their addition to "Raymond" was pure genius that breathed new life into the show's final three seasons. And there was honestly no one else who could've played Pat any better than Engel.
Here are my choices for Engel's top five "Raymond" appearances:
5) "The Nice Talk" (Season 8, Episode 19)
The families are up in arms after Ray (Ray Romano) and Pat get closer after the two share a late-night conversation discussing family and Ray's book idea.
4) "Pat's Secret" (Season 9, Episode 15)
Things are turned upside down when Amy (Monica Horan) discovers Robert smokes. But it is soon revealed that, shockingly, Pat is actually the culprit. One of Engel's best lines in the series comes from this episode when the normally meek Pat tells Hank that if she didn't smoke, "I would have to fight you."
3) "The Bird" (Season 8, Episode 9)
The best of the "Raymond" Thanksgiving episodes, the Barone and MacDougall families choose sides after Pat kills an injured bird that flew into the house. I still crack up every time Engel says the line, "Whatever will we do?" and stretches that last word out just enough to make a meaningless line hysterical.
2) "Just a Formality" (Season 7, Episode 14)
In this episode that introduced us to Hank and Pat, Robert asks the couple for permission to propose to Amy, but Hank and Pat say no. Engel's classically timed line in this one? "So you could see, Robert, I think any parent would not want their daughter to have a life ofyou."
1) "Meeting the Parents" (Season 7, Episode 17)
In one of my favorite episodes of all time, Pat and Hank crash brunch with the Barones to try and talk their daughter, Amy (Monica Horan) out of marrying Robert. Engel's reactions are priceless as Pat discovers that Robert has spent the night at Amy's apartment.
You can watch reruns of "Everybody Loves Raymond" nightly on TV Land. You can also stream episodes of "Raymond" and "Hot In Cleveland" at TVLand.com and on the TV Land app. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" is available to stream on Hulu.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.