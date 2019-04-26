Every time I try to explain this to someone, I feel like I'm losing my mind. But let me give it one more shot.
Ciara Brady, the daughter of one of the most iconic couples in "Days of Our Lives" history, Bo and Hope, is in love with Ben Weston, a serial killer who killed three people (technically four, but one was secretly resuscitated). However, he's not that same guy now as he was released from a mental institution after being declared sane by the grandmother of one of his victims.
Even I have to admit that story sounds pretty crazy. So why isn't it? Why do Ciara and Ben work so well as a couple when their backstory is downright preposterous? Because their portrayers, Victoria Konefal and Robert Scott Wilson have enormous chemistry-more than I've seen from a new couple in years. And Wilson-who was the first male model on "The Price Is Right"-has matured into an incredible actor who is just as believable as a romantic lead as he was as a sinister killer (and he was incredibly believable as the latter). A quick glance at social media shows I'm not alone as "Cin," as Ciara and Ben are known, has become one of the show's most popular pairings in years.
This week has been a big one for the duo as Ben saved Ciara's life from the Mexican cartel and by week's end, "Cin" was taking their relationship to the next level and using the "L-word." Clearly, "Days" head writer Ron Carlivati knew the gold mine he had with Wilson, and he wasn't about to let a little thing like his character strangling three people mess that up.
"Cin" is just one of the brilliant moves that Carlivati is making these days and another big one finally hits the screen this week as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) makes her return to Salem. I think we all knew that Nicole didn't die in that explosion and now she returns just as her true love, Eric (Greg Vaughan), comes clean about his feelings for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). It sets up a doozy of a love triangle, or quadrangle when you throw in Sarah's fiance and Eric's brother, Rex (Kyle Lowder, Zucker's real-life ex-husband).
And please allow me to give kudos to Carlivati for continuing to make good use of the always outstanding Jon Aniston, who has played Victor Kiriakis for nearly 34 years. Aniston is 85 years old and is rarely seen moving around on-screen, but he can do more from a chair than most actors can ever dream of doing while moving around a set. And this week, Carlivati gave Aniston even more to do as Victor gave a job to his ex-wife and enemy Kate (Lauren Koslow), much to the chagrin of Victor's wife and grandson.
I know I've said it before, but it bears repeating. If you stopped watching "Days," you need to get back on board as soon as possible as the show is better than it has been since its heyday in the 1980s. Maybe even better.
"Days of Our Lives" airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on NBC.
