One of Hollywood’s favorite stories is the underdog “fish out of water”: A person who seems completely out of their element struggles to make it work and be accepted, but in the end, stays true to who they are, ignoring the naysayers to ultimately save the day (think Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde”). It’s a tried-and-true formula that’s been done many times. So, if you’re going to go down that road again, it helps to have a fresh take and/or a dynamic star.

ABC’s “The Rookie” spinoff, “The Rookie: Feds,” doesn’t really give us anything new, but it does have the always outstanding Niecy Nash-Betts in a role she was born to play. And that, combined with a strong supporting cast, helps make “Feds” worth watching, despite its lack of originality.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

