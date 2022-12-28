The last week of the year is when we take stock of things, remembering what happened over the past 12 months and thinking about our goals and what we would like to see happen in the next 12 months.
With that in mind, here are five things I would like to see happen in the world of TV in 2023.
One of my all-time favorite actors finally gets a hit show.
Not since “NYPD Blue” has Mark-Paul Gosselaar had a role with any real longevity, but he’ll get another shot with NBC’s “Found,” premiering in February. Gosselaar will always have a special place in my heart as he is the only star I’ve interviewed that got me tongue-tied. For the record, he was super sweet about it.
“Gotham Knights” becomes a successful show that receives plenty of buzz, making Olivia Rose Keegan the star she deserves to be.
Thanks to the one-two punch of a change in network ownership and the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, this DC superhero drama is probably doomed before it airs a single second. But I’m still excited to see Emmy Award-winner Keegan playing a character that may turn out to be the Joker’s daughter. It premieres on The CW Tuesday, March 14.
The trend of having to pay for shows that were once free to watch ends.
Many believe “Dancing With the Stars” had one of its best seasons ever this year, but lots of longtime fans missed out because it was only on Disney+. And the reverberations from “Days of Our Lives” moving exclusively to Peacock are still being felt. While “Days” being on Peacock definitely has its advantages, asking viewers to suddenly pay for shows that were free for years is unfair and an unwelcome trend I fear will only continue.
“Days of Our Lives” is renewed for at least two more seasons by Peacock so it can reach its 60th birthday.
Speaking of “Days,” we should be hearing pretty soon what Peacock’s plans are for the show. There’s no question that “Days” has had a positive impact on Peacock’s subscriptions and the streamer has finally acknowledged that by featuring the show a little more prominently in its promotions. I’m hopeful that this is one thing on my list I’ll actually get next year.
The broadcast networks get a little more original.
One of the reasons why streamers and premium channels get more buzz than broadcast networks is because shows like “Stranger Things” and “1923” are more original than reboots like “Quantum Leap” and “Night Court.” I’m a traditionalist that wants the broadcast networks to succeed, but they’re going to have to get more creative to keep pace.
My last wish for 2023 is that you all have a wonderful New Year filled with great shows that make you laugh, cry, think and scream.