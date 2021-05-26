Last week, the five broadcast networks had Upfront Week stolen right out from under them when HBO Max unveiled the full trailer for “Friends: The Reunion.” And for good reason, as the two minute, 10 second preview shows us some pretty special moments to make even the most casual “Friends” fan giddy.
We see the full cast: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) playing a trivia game, a la my favorite episode, “The One With the Embryos”; doing a table read of “The One Where Everybody Finds Out”; answering questions from James Corden and hanging out at Central Perk talking about the show and their lives. The trailer also shows guest appearances from Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), but HBO Max also promises appearances by James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Reese Witherspoon (Jill) and Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Jack and Judy Gellar).
As much as I love “Friends,” I honestly wasn’t all that excited about a reunion. But then I saw the outstanding reunion of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and realized just how much could be done with getting everyone all together. And now, like millions of people across the country, the trailer has me in a bit of a frenzy.
I think most of you know by now that “Friends” is my all-time favorite TV show, but you probably don’t know why. And in writing this column, I discovered something. I wasn’t really sure why, either.
There’s no question that “Friends” has its glaring flaws. The show doesn’t really hold up the best as time goes on with its lack of diversity and its borderline homophobia. (The episodes with Kathleen Turner as Chandler’s dad are especially cringeworthy.) And the continuity of the show is almost nonexistent. So, what is it that keeps us watching nearly 27 years later? After some serious thought, I’ve come up with three reasons.
First, even with its issues, there was still a lot of realism to the show. Not a week goes by that I don’t find myself comparing a real-life situation to a situation on “Friends.” I think we could all see ourselves in a member of the sextet or a problem they were facing, even with the Hollywood elements added.
Second, all six cast members were strong, which is not always the case among sitcom casts that large. Any actor could carry their own totally entertaining storyline without the episode suffering in any way. And even when they weren’t headlining a story, each actor found a way to make their mark in the episode.
But probably the biggest reason is that the show was just plain funny. Even after watching every episode (minus some of the weak season one episodes) dozens of times, I still laugh out loud at many of the jokes. TV is, first and foremost, meant to entertain. And there is no question “Friends” did that — and still does.
“Friends: The Reunion” premieres Thursday, May 27, only on HBO Max. For more information on how to subscribe, visit HBOMax.com.