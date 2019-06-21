If you had told me back when I started doing this column more than 10 years ago that one week I would write about a miniature golf competition, I would have laughed in your face.
However, I guess there really is a first time for everything, because here I am doing just that.
But "Holey Moley" is not your normal everyday mini golf competition. And what should be one of the lamest hours to ever grace your TV screen somehow manages to be fairly entertaining.
Executive produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry - which explains a lot about how it got on the air - "Holey" is an extreme miniature golf competition played on an obstacle golf course, which makes the show resemble "Wipeout" more than The Masters.
Twelve contestants put their mini golf and physical skills to the test with the winner taking home $25,000, a gold putter, and the "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.
Curry is the resident pro of the course and appears in each episode to offer help, commentary and to present the winner with the putter. Commentating the action are play-by-play man Joe Tessitore, comedian Rob Riggle, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai.
As I said, this is not normal mini golf, as the first episode shows very quickly when the first contestant gets knocked off the hole by a giant windmill. But in all honesty, the golf is really secondary here as it's all about the comedy and there is a lot of it, as Riggle is on top of his game with his color commentary. Just as you start to wonder what in the world ABC was thinking, Riggle makes you laugh out loud. Tessitore mostly plays it straight, but Riggle gets him to break several times - including once during a hilarious sequence involving a surprise celebrity guest. ABC bills "Holey" as a family show and I would agree with that for the most part, although there may be a few Riggle jokes that are slightly questionable for kids.
Unfortunately, the contestants don't always measure up - and not just on the course. A few of them in the first episode come off as fake, while their family members seem like actors. And as much as I enjoy Tessitore and Riggle, I have to question ABC using an important NFL announcer like Tessitore in such a silly role - especially since the "Monday Night Football" crew has had so many problems lately.
But let's face it. "Holey" is not meant to be serious TV. It's meant to be fun, and it certainly accomplishes that. It doesn't come anywhere close to scoring a hole-in one, but it definitely hits the green.
"Holey Moley" can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays on ABC.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.