My very first column was in 2009. I convinced the editor that her readers needed a clear explanation of the Jay Leno-Conan O’Brien late night fiasco. But, honestly, I just wanted a chance to defend Leno, who I believed was unfairly taking a pounding in the media.

Over the next 13 plus years, I shared my opinion on many other things, and I also had the privilege of talking to some pretty incredible people and sharing their thoughts as well. But with so many more shows to keep track of and network rules that don’t mesh with print deadlines, it’s time to say goodbye.

Angela Henderson-Bentley wrote about television for HD Media.

