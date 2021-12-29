I had a few shows to choose from for my column this week — a family medical drama, an organized crime drama and a sitcom about moving on after loss. But once I received the screener for “Judge Steve Harvey,” the new unscripted courtroom comedy with Steve Harvey presiding as judge, those other shows didn’t stand a chance of being featured.
During the early days of the pandemic, when we were all locked down, my husband and I got totally hooked on reruns of “Family Feud,” and I became a huge fan Harvey as the host with his sassy, no-nonsense brand of humor. He is totally in his element in “Harvey,” which sees him serving as judge and jury, a la “Judge Judy” or “The People’s Court.” Harvey doesn’t have a legal degree or background, so he uses his life experience and common sense to rule on cases brought before him.
In the premiere, Harvey hears three cases. The first has two neighbors arguing over who is responsible for property damage caused by a fallen tree. The case is a hot mess as the two can’t agree about anything, not even the date the tree fell, which gives Harvey plenty of opportunities to have fun with the participants. The second case is pretty much open and shut, thanks to the big mouth of one of the litigants, which leads to some fun interactions. It’s the third where Harvey puts his counseling hat on a little to try to mend a sibling relationship.
When I heard ABC was bringing us “Harvey,” my first thought was why no one had never thought of this before. Harvey has been settling disputes and doling out advice for years through his various radio and TV shows and books. So casting him in the role of judge is really a no-brainer. And he’s fantastic at it. I’m not a fan of these types of courtroom shows because people airing their dirty laundry for the sake of being on TV can often leave me feeling uncomfortable. But the participants are not the stars here, as evidenced by the audience in the gallery who whoops and hollers for Harvey like it’s the old days of “The Jerry Springer Show.” You watch “Harvey” for Harvey. And since I’m a fan of his, I’m a fan of this show.
You’re not going to gain any legal knowledge from watching “Harvey,” but you’re going to have a whole lot of fun. And I am all for that as we say goodbye to 2021 and kick off 2022.
“Judge Steve Harvey” premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, on ABC.