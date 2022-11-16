Kevin Conroy participates during a Q&A panel at Wizard World in Chicago in 2019. Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely voice on the “Batman: The Animated Series” was for many Batman fans the definite sound of the Caped Crusader, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 66. Warner Bros., which produced the series, announced Friday.
While an increasing number of actors have played Batman over the years, for many of us fans, there is only one true Batman — Kevin Conroy, who voiced the character in “Batman: The Animated Series” and nearly 60 other animated series, films and video games. Conroy passed away Nov. 10 at the age of 66.
As Mark Hamill, who voiced Joker opposite Conroy in a number of projects, said, Conroy was “perfection.” A Julliard-trained actor, Conroy separated Batman from his alter ego Bruce Wayne by creating two different voices, understanding that Batman was the real persona while Bruce Wayne was actually the mask. Many an actor imitated Conroy (most notably Christian Bale), but no one was able to duplicate him.
Conroy solidified his status as the definitive Batman in just the third episode of “TAS” (“Nothing to Fear”) growling his signature speech, “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman.” It was a speech that Conroy uttered numerous times to thunderous applause at comic conventions and even to 9/11 first responders when he volunteered at a food kitchen.
No one could do brooding better than Conroy, but he was at his best when showing Batman’s humanity. Like when Batman struggled with hanging up the cape and cowl after Commissioner Gordon is critically injured in the first season episode, “I am the Night.” But he could bring a comedic touch as well, as he often did in episodes of “Justice League” and “Justice League Unlimited.” In the surreal “Unlimited” episode, “This Little Piggy,” Conroy showed us a talent of another kind when Batman is forced to sing to reverse a spell that turned Wonder Woman into a pig. His version of “Am I Blue?” is so stunningly beautiful you’re willing to forgive what a ridiculous story note it is.
But if you truly want to hear Conroy at his finest, look no further than the animated film, “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm,” Conroy’s personal favorite of his Batman projects. A box office flop, “Phantasm” has since been rightfully recognized for the masterpiece that it is. In my opinion, it is the best of the Batman films (both animated and live-action), and that is in no small part due to Conroy’s tour-de-force performance. Conroy brings us all of Batman’s emotions in this one — vengeance, love, happiness, guilt and regret. If you’ve never seen it, it is well worth the 76 minutes of your time.
In his statement regarding Conroy, Hamill said, “He will always be my Batman.” I feel exactly the same way. He will truly be missed.
“Batman: The Animated Series,” “Justice League,” “Justice League Unlimited” and “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” are all available to stream on HBO Max.
