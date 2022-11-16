Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Kevin Conroy participates during a Q&A panel at Wizard World in Chicago in 2019. Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely voice on the “Batman: The Animated Series” was for many Batman fans the definite sound of the Caped Crusader, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 66. Warner Bros., which produced the series, announced Friday.

 Rob Grabowski | Invision |

The Associated Press

While an increasing number of actors have played Batman over the years, for many of us fans, there is only one true Batman — Kevin Conroy, who voiced the character in “Batman: The Animated Series” and nearly 60 other animated series, films and video games. Conroy passed away Nov. 10 at the age of 66.

As Mark Hamill, who voiced Joker opposite Conroy in a number of projects, said, Conroy was “perfection.” A Julliard-trained actor, Conroy separated Batman from his alter ego Bruce Wayne by creating two different voices, understanding that Batman was the real persona while Bruce Wayne was actually the mask. Many an actor imitated Conroy (most notably Christian Bale), but no one was able to duplicate him.

