Even though I haven’t watched “Law & Order” regularly since the Jerry Orbach/Chris Noth days, I still got a little giddy hearing that intro and classic Mike Post theme when I watched the first episode of the show’s long-awaited return. But I found myself a little disappointed to discover that I couldn’t quite go home again.
Just as before, the show is separated into two parts with the police who investigate the crimes (law) and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders (order). On the law side are detectives Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and their boss, Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim). Detectives Bernard and Cosgrove have only been partners for two months, and so they still clash on the best way to investigate cases. Bernard likes to hang back and take in the scene while Cosgrove is quick to speak his mind.
On the order side are Assistant District Attorneys Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). ADA Price is squeaky clean, insisting on the most ethical route to a conviction — even if what he considers unethical is still legal. DA McCoy is not the same idealistic man we remember. It’s clear that years of trying cases have hardened him as he is more concerned with winning than he used to be.
Following its trademark ripped from the headlines style, the case in the premiere is a doozy, as a convicted rapist who is released from jail after a prosecutorial mistake ends up dead and his victims instantly become suspects.
The biggest question about the show’s return is whether it would be the same and the answer is yes and no. The familiar procedural format is intact, but the show adds a contemporary twist by inserting social commentary. And while addressing police brutality and racial issues makes sense, it comes off as completely forced in the premiere. My biggest problem with the show, though, is its updated look. The “Law” I remember was dark and gritty. This version is way too bright and cheery for me.
It’s Donovan’s Det. Cosgrove who represents the old guard struggling with the changing world and while his commentary often seems contrived, Donovan is still solid. It’s traditional for the lieutenant to not get as much camera time, but the show should make an exception for the outstanding Manheim. Dancy takes a little getting used to, but once he gets to the courtroom, you’ll be sold on him. And it’s great to have Waterston back, even in a smaller capacity.
I am thrilled that “Law” is back on TV as it should have never been cancelled and was away much too long. But this is not the “Law” I remember and while it’s perfectly OK for a show to change with the times, I’m just not ready to change with it.
“Law & Order” returns at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, on NBC.