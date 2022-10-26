Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan, star as a father and daughter trying to rebuild their relationship in “Lopez vs. Lopez,” premiering at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 on NBC. 

When NBC announced its fall schedule back in May, I was surprised to hear that the network’s only fall comedy starred George Lopez, as I thought that the days of him being able to successfully headline a sitcom were pretty far behind him. Now having seen “Lopez vs. Lopez,” I can tell you that I was right on the money as Lopez’s brand of comedy just doesn’t quite work anymore in today’s TV landscape.

In “Lopez,” George (Lopez) is trying to re-establish his relationship with his daughter, Mayan (Lopez’s real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez). The two barely spoke for years due to George not being around when she was a child, his excessive drinking and the numerous times he cheated on Mayan’s mom, Rosie (Selenis Leyva). But Mayan really wants her son, Chance (Brice Gonzalez), to know his grandfather, so she tries to make it work. The two are repairing their relationship through home repair as George is working to remodel Mayan’s kitchen. There are tensions as George is not setting the best example for Chance, and he constantly mocks Mayan’s boyfriend, Quinten (Matt Shively). And when those tensions explode, George is forced to reveal the truth about his situation and a true breakthrough for the father-daughter duo is finally able to happen.

