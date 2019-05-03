With so many options available now to TV viewers, the broadcast networks can't afford to save their biggest moments until sweeps, or the big ratings periods, anymore. But May sweeps still has a lot of big moments in store.
Here are five programming notes for this year's May sweeps:
5) "Blindspot" will not air.
I'm sorry, "Blindspot" fans, but this move, which NBC announced last week, most likely signals this will be the show's final season. The series will sit out the rest of sweeps before finishing its season May 24 and May 31. "The Blacklist," which has already been renewed for next season, will air at 8 p.m. Fridays until its season finale May 17.
4) "Wheel of Fortune" hits milestones.
Wednesday, May 8, "Wheel" host Pat Sajak will officially achieve a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a game show host on the same show, reaching 35 years, 200+ episodes and counting. Friday, May 10, "Wheel" will air its 7,000th episode and the show will celebrate the entire week by awarding $7,000 to a viewer each day. The syndicated show airs locally in the Huntington/Charleston area at 7 p.m. on WSAZ.
3) "Single Parents" welcomes a special guest.
Adam Brody, the breakout star of my beloved "The O.C.," guests on the "Single" season finale as Angie's (Leighton Meester) ex, allowing Brody to play opposite his real-life wife Meester. The episode airs Wednesday, May 8 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.
2) "NCIS: Los Angeles" reunites the stars of "JAG."
Not really sure why it took so long for this to happen, considering "JAG" gave birth to "NCIS," but it finally does at 10 p.m. Sunday, May 12 on CBS when David James Elliott reprises his role as Harmon Rabb Jr., who is now a Navy captain. The season finale, May 19, reunites Elliott with his "JAG" co-star Catherine Bell, who guests as Lt. Col. Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie. And, yes, "JAG" fans, we will finally find out what happened after that coin flip that ended the series.
1) "Big Bang" says goodbye.
The biggest event of May sweeps airs at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, as "The Big Bang Theory" comes to an end after 12 seasons. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who play Penny and Leonard, have both shared on social media how emotional working on the final episode was for them, and that has fans wondering if it will be an emotional ending for Penny and Leonard as well.
Speaking of "Big Bang," I plan to share some of my favorite moments from the show in a few weeks and I'd love to hear yours as well. Feel free to shoot me an email or post something on my Facebook page @angelahbentley.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.