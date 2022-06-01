This week, the all classic television network, MeTV, added to its lineup the iconic 80s series, “The A-Team.”
For those of you not familiar with “The A-Team,” everything you need to know is in the show’s introduction: “Ten years ago, a crack commando unit was sent to prison by a military court for a crime they didn’t commit. These men promptly escaped from a maximum-security stockade to the Los Angeles underground. Today, still wanted by the government, they survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire the A-Team.”
The team consisted of its leader, Col. John “Hannibal” Smith (George Peppard); the muscle, Sgt. B.A. Baracus (Mr. T); the pilot, Captain H.M. Murdock (Dwight Schultz) and my fave, Lt. Templeton “Face” Peck (Dirk Benedict).
Anyone who knew the 8-year-old me knows that when “The A-Team” premiered in January 1983, my life changed forever. The show was my very first TV obsession. I had all the magazines, the books, the comic books and the action figures. Benedict was my very first celebrity crush. Tuesday was the only school night I was allowed to stay up past my 8 p.m. bedtime, so I could watch the show.
It’s been several years since I’ve seen “The A-Team,” so before writing this column, I watched “Pros and Cons,” the classic third episode of the first season. The team travels to Florida to break B.A.’s friend out of a prison where the warden is making him participate in fights to the death with other prisoners. The highlight of the episode is Murdock, who, while in the prison, humorously demands trash bags from the guards (it’s later revealed to be a part of the team’s wild escape plan). The hour was a special one in my house as, for years afterward, my dad would ask for trash bags in the same sing-song way Murdock did.
I figured that I would watch the episode and wonder what I was thinking all those years ago. But that didn’t happen at all. Instead, I felt like that 8-year-old all over again, completely giddy at the triumphant strains of the classic Mike Post and Pete Carpenter theme song. There were a few cringeworthy moments that didn’t age well, but, for the most part, all the magic was still there. Face was just as suave as ever, working every angle to make his con successful. Murdock and his trash bag song were just as funny as ever. And the good guys got justice for the little guy in the most unrealistic, but incredibly entertaining, way possible.
Often, things just aren’t as good as we remember. But sometimes, like in this case, they are. And so I’m thrilled that there is an outlet like MeTV to give more people a chance to discover the magic all over again. As Hannibal often said, I love it when a plan comes together.
“The A-Team” airs at 6 p.m. weeknights on MeTV. “Pros and Cons” is scheduled to air Thursday, June 2.