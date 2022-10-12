Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Joe Troy Resize.JPG

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman pose in the broadcast booth during their first “Monday Night Football” broadcast Sept. 12.  

 Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images

With a break in the action of new series premieres, it gives me the opportunity to share a few TV-related thoughts I’ve had running through my head.

First, “Monday Night Football” on ESPN has become relevant again, thanks to the addition of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Because they’re known as big game announcers, they instantly legitimize every game. And their talent and experience make the broadcasts about the game and not the booth. It’s been a long time since you could say that.

