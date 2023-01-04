Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Melissa Rauch stars as Judge Abby Stone, the presiding judge over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, in NBC’s reboot of its classic 80s hit comedy, “Night Court.” The show premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

 Jordin Althaus | NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Whenever a new reboot comes along, I always ask the same question: Did we really need this? With NBC’s reboot of its it 80s hit comedy, “Night Court,” the answer is no…and yes.

In “Court,” Melissa Rauch is Abby Stone, the presiding judge over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Abby is following in the footsteps of her late father, Harry (the late Harry Anderson), not only as the night court judge, but also with her passion for justice and desire to find the best in people.

