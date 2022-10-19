If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for someone in your life who happens to be a big fan of “The Big Bang Theory,” there is no better gift than the new book, “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series,” the best oral history of a series I have ever read.
Most books that detail the history of popular shows follow the same formula. There’s a recap of how the show came to be with some juicy details of people who were almost cast, followed by some behind-the-scenes highlights from fan favorite episodes — much of it coming from rehashed interviews. Then it all gets tied up in a neat bow with a chapter about the legacy of the show.
“Bang” does all of that, but so much more as it gives the most comprehensive look at a show I have ever seen. Author Jessica Radloff, the senior west coast editor for Glamour, conducted more than 120 hours of new interviews with not just the cast, but the creators, producers, writers, guest stars and so many more people who played a role in the show’s history. That allows us to learn more details than I could possibly describe, from the mundane to the mind-blowing.
Particularly interesting is how the colossal hit got off to such a rocky start as the creators, writers and producers struggled to understand the characters. Everyone in the book is extremely honest about the issues with the show in the early days, and it’s that honesty, which continues throughout the retelling of the show’s 12 seasons, which truly makes the book worth reading. There are plenty of happy memories, but there are some incredibly personal and difficult ones too that no one holds back from sharing, like the real-life romance of Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco (Leonard and Penny) and the tensions created by contract negotiations and mandated pay cuts. Particularly personal was the chapter devoted to the decision to end the show and the tensions that the handling of it created.
But mostly, the book is a reminder of the joy the show brought to so many of us and how that joy occurred in real life, too. It’s clear that the cast was as much of a family offscreen as they were on, and like most families, that meant a little dysfunction as well as love. Both are detailed at length in Radloff’s book.
For anyone who loved or still loves “The Big Bang Theory,” this is an absolute must-read. At over 500 pages, it may seem a little daunting, but it’s actually an easy read that you’ll find pretty hard to put down.
“The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series” is available now. All episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” are available for streaming on HBO Max.