This past weekend, I took some time to catch up on my Christmas TV traditions. That meant viewings of the Christmas episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Animaniacs,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol.” I had already watched “Holiday in Handcuffs” and “Undercover Christmas,” and episodes of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” are still to come.
And now, Peacock is adding one more movie to my list with “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.” The holiday film follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a Christmas movie screenplay using all of the traditional holiday movie cliches, but with his family and others he knows from his hometown of Salem. Peacock was unable to provide a sneak preview of the movie, but the trailer shows that longtime characters will be seen in some very different situations, like John (Drake Hogestyn) being with Kristen (Eileen Davidson) and Nick (Blake Berris) still being alive and married to Gabi (Camila Banus).
“Christmas” comes on the heels of the success of the five-episode Peacock series, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” which took several well-known characters out of Salem and out of their comfort zones. “Beyond” was a lot of fun, and so I’m really looking forward to “Christmas.” But the movie is about much more than just an opportunity to see the characters we “Days” fans love in different ways. It’s also about NBC using Peacock to find new and more creative opportunities for the show. Additional exposure can only be a good thing for not just “Days,” but the other three remaining daytime soaps as well. I hope that CBS and ABC will try similar projects with their soaps in the future.
“Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” begins streaming Thursday, Dec. 16, on Peacock.
Of course, if you’re a “Days” fan, you know that Christmas is already a special time for the show as it carries on the 50-year tradition of hanging ornaments on the Horton family Christmas tree. I’m a little worried about the safety of the ornaments this year as the Hortons will reportedly get a visit from the devil-possessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), or MarDevil, as fans refer to her.
You might remember that when I first wrote about the revived possession storyline, I said that if it had as optimistic of an ending as the first one, I was OK with it. It’s become very clear that the brilliant “Days” head writer Ron Carlivati is using the possession story to make a statement against the hate that has permeated our world in recent years. And how can I possibly be opposed to a story that reminds us all of the power of love?
“Days of Our Lives” airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on NBC. You can catch up on past episodes on Peacock.