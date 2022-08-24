One of the things that makes Kyle Petty a great NASCAR TV analyst is that he always speaks his mind, whether viewers like it or not. His commentary is just one reason why NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport is far and away the best on TV.
Petty provides that same honesty in his memoir, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing,” written with Ellis Henican. Sometimes that candor is hard to read, but it never ceases to be interesting and to make you think.
As a member of one of NASCAR’s most legendary families and a third-generation NASCAR racer, Petty is able to provide a unique viewpoint of the rise of NASCAR, along with his own rise to the top racing circuit.
But it’s when Petty gets personal that his writing really starts to speak to you. His urging to let children be children, based on his own conflicted feelings of his son, Adam, following in his footsteps, resonated tremendously with me as I wanted to read his words to every sports parent out there.
I was also inspired by Petty helping Adam navigate being a Petty. “It is possible to be proud of where you come from and who you come from and still not be defined by that,” he wrote.
Of course, as inspiring as his advice was, it was also painful to read, knowing in just a few pages I would be reading about Petty dealing with Adam’s death.
But that was inspiring as well, as Petty turned his grief into action, helping to open Victory Junction, a camp for children with serious medical conditions.
If you’re a NASCAR fan, “Swerve” is a must-read, but I believe Petty has words of wisdom for parents of athletes of any sport. “Swerve or Die” is available now wherever books are sold.
No doubt Petty could give some great advice and insight to his NBC Sports colleague, Jac Collinsworth, who has taken a beating on social media since NBC announced he would take over as the play-by-play voice of University of Notre Dame football on the network.
I believe the criticism that he only got the job because his dad is NBC’s Emmy-Award winning NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth is completely unfair.
Jac graduated from Notre Dame, has covered the team for years and worked on the NBC Notre Dame production crew. So, he’s not without credentials. Plus, he’s talented, All the nepotism claims have overshadowed the truly questionable hire of former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett as the color analyst.
The duo’s first Notre Dame game just happens to be the Marshall Thundering Herd’s visit to South Bend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The game will also stream live on Peacock.
And speaking of Peacock, next week, barring any breaking news, I’ll give you the scoop on the historic move of “Days of Our Lives” to the streaming service. It’s one of the most difficult columns I’ve ever had to write, but it’s also one of the most important.