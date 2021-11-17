Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez star as best friends and business partners Gus and Shawn in “Psych 3: This Is Gus,” the third movie sequel to the “Psych” series. The movie begins streaming Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock.
With the success of “A Million Little Things” and “The Wonder Years,” you’d think James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill wouldn’t have time to revisit their most popular roles of Shawn and Gus from “Psych.” But thank goodness they found the time somewhere, as Peacock’s “Psych 3: This is Gus” is 90 minutes of must-see laughs, love and flat-out zaniness.
When last we left the “Psych” gang, Gus (Hill) got engaged to his pregnant girlfriend, Selene (Jazmyn Simon), who revealed she was married. Shawn and Juliet (Rodriguez and Maggie Lawson) decided not to have kids of their own. And Shawn’s dad, Henry (Corbin Bernsen), helped a recovering Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) reunite with his family.
In “Psych 3,” Gus has become a Groomzilla planning his wedding, while Shawn deals with the possible changes in their relationship. Of course, it’s only a matter of time before the duo starts tracking down Selene’s husband. And no surprise, their quest lands them in a heap of trouble. Fortunately, they have plenty of backup from Juliet, Henry and Karen (Kirsten Nelson). Meanwhile, Lassiter tries to figure out his future.
The laughs start almost immediately and never let up. In fact, they come so quickly it’s almost hard to keep up. There are jokes about Peacock, Rodriguez’s name and a hilarious running gag with Curt Smith of Tears for Fears. Rodriguez and Hill are one of the top duos in TV history, and their amazing chemistry is as crackling as ever.
The actual story doesn’t really make that much sense. But you’ll be having so much fun, you’ll barely even notice. And the heartwarming ending will make you laugh and cry all at once.
You would think by the third movie that the shtick would get old and you’d be read to say goodbye to these characters. But that isn’t the case at all, and if the gang brings this much fun every time, I hope they don’t stop making movies for a quite a while.
