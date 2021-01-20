The term popcorn movie refers to a film that’s simply fun to watch. It doesn’t really make you think, you just sit back and enjoy the ride. If I had to choose the perfect example of a popcorn TV show, I would absolutely go with “Walker, Texas Ranger,” the CBS drama starring Chuck Norris that aired from 1993-2001. The show was never going to win any writing or acting awards, but if you needed something to entertain you on a Saturday night, it more than filled the bill. Now, The CW has reimagined the action classic. But if you’re expecting that same kind of campy fun, you’re going to be sorely disappointed as “Walker” is a family drama with way more angst than action that honesty left me scratching my head. Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger still reeling from the murder of his wife (Genevieve Padalecki). After a 10-month undercover assignment, he returns home to find reconnecting with his teenage children won’t be that simple. His son, August (Kale Culley), is throwing himself into projects to deal with his grief, while his daughter, Stella (Violet Brinson), skips school and gets herself into trouble. August is thrilled to have his dad back, but Stella is still angry about him being gone. Helping Cordell is his brother, Liam (Keegan Allen), an assistant district attorney who stepped in for the kids while Cordell was gone, and Cordell’s parents (Molly Hagan and Mitch Pileggi). Cordell must deal with other changes upon his return, including his partner, Larry (Coby Bell), being promoted to captain and getting a new partner, Micki (Lindsey Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Ranger history. Cordell is known for playing by his own set of rules, and both Larry and Micki are set on making him follow theirs. Meanwhile, Cordell finds himself dealing with nagging questions about his wife’s death. “Walker” boasts one of the strongest casts currently on TV, led by a perfectly cast Padalecki. But a strong cast does not automatically mean a great show, and that’s definitely the case here. The show is not terrible, but I was too confused to say it’s good. A show about an undercover cop who loses his wife and must reconnect with his teenage children is interesting with lots of potential story. But it’s not “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which makes me wonder why the show felt it needed that connection at all. I understand a reboot is meant to give a show the built-in audience of the original’s fans. But I’m guessing that very few people who watch The CW ever watched the original, and fans of the Norris version will quickly tune this one out after episode one. It just doesn’t work for me, and I think the expectations that come with being a “Walker” reboot completely overshadow any of the good things about the show. “Walker” premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, on The CW. Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.
