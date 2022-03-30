Pete Holmes stars as Tom, a caring husband and father who decides to pursue his dream of becoming a professional bowler after getting laid off from a car assembly plant, in “How We Roll.” Katie Lowes co-stars as Tom’s wife, Jen, in the CBS comedy, which premieres at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
A sitcom based on a family man pursuing his dream of becoming a professional bowler probably doesn’t sound like the best idea. But there’s something incredibly charming about the new CBS comedy, “How We Roll,” which concentrates a lot less on a 7-10 split and much more on the obstacles we all face in pursuing our passions.
Based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, “Roll” stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a caring husband and father who finds himself at a crossroads when he gets laid off from a car assembly plant. Tom would like to pursue his lifelong dream and become a professional bowler, but he knows that his wife, Jen (Katie Lowes), and son, Sam (Mason Wells), need him to have a steadier, less risky income. So when his overprotective mom, Helen (Julie White), gets him a new job, he ignores the urging of his bowling mentor, Archie (Chi McBride), and agrees to take the job. But after Tom encourages Sam to ignore the doubters and pursue his dream, Tom and Jen start to wonder if doing the safe thing is actually the right thing.
The charm of the show comes from Holmes, who reminds me of John Ritter. His low-key, but incredibly likeable portrayal instantly hooks you and makes you root for Tom from the moment you meet him. On the surface, a career as a pro bowler seems silly for a man in Tom’s position, but you cast that all aside because you want him to prove everyone wrong and achieve his dreams. Helen fills the role of Tom’s biggest naysayer, but it’s a bit of a thankless part for the talented White, as Helen’s dream squashing sometimes borders on annoying. Lowes’ supportive Jen is an excellent counter, and it’s always great to have McBride on the screen. I was also happy to see Tahj Mowry as Lew, who aspires to be Tom’s manager.
“Roll” won’t make you laugh out loud, but it will most definitely make you smile. I think many of us have dreams that we left unpursued because we chose the safe path, so it’s easy to relate to Tom’s story — even if you don’t know a single thing about bowling. And watching the good guy prove the naysayers wrong is always entertaining.
“How We Roll” premieres at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, on CBS.