Normally, I hate to go back and write about a new show after it’s already aired a few episodes, but I believe my job is to tell you what shows you should (and shouldn’t) watch. And I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you about one of the most entertaining dramas on TV right now — CBS’ “The Equalizer.”
If you’re not watching, “Equalizer” is a reboot of the 1980s series about a former government agency operative who decides to use their skills to help those who can’t use the regular channels to seek justice. Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative still struggling with some of the things she did while with the agency. After clearing a young girl falsely accused of murder, Robyn decides to strike out on her own to help those who have nowhere else to turn. Assisting her are her former CIA colleague, Mel (Liza Lapira), a weapons expert, and Mel’s husband, Harry (Adam Goldberg), a computer hacker. Also keeping an eye on Robyn is her former CIA handler, William Bishop (Chris Noth).
But while Robyn can handle most any situation on the streets, things are a little tougher at home dealing with her teenage daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes). Delilah has no idea what her mom is doing (or ever did), so she has trouble understanding why her mom isn’t home so much. Robyn’s Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) is also in the dark about Robyn’s work, but she does her best to pitch in and help. Meanwhile, Robyn’s activities get the attention of NYPD Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), who works to uncover the identity of the avenging vigilante.
I honestly had no intention of watching “Equalizer” when it aired after this year’s Super Bowl, but I got sucked right in by the pilot’s non-stop action and fast dramatic pace. Subsequent episodes have been a little slower, but no less entertaining.
I love shows with strong female characters who kick you-know-what and take names. And Robyn certainly fits that bill.
But the main reason to watch is Queen Latifah who is absolutely sensational in a role she was born to play. She’s as convincing as a smart, tough vigilante as she is as a caring mother.
Plus, she brings all the right touches to also make Robyn mysterious and sexy. And she has tremendous chemistry with her supporting cast, especially Kittles and Noth.
There’s nothing new or groundbreaking about “Equalizer,” and that’s OK. Because sometimes we just need an hour to sit back and enjoy the ride. And this is a ride I highly recommend.
“The Equalizer” airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on CBS. You can catch up on the show at CBS.com or through the CBS All Access streaming service.