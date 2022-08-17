Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Garret Dillahunt stars as Jack, a convicted felon who finds himself sprung from prison after 26 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the new comedy, “Sprung,” premiering Friday, Aug. 19, on Amazon Freevee. 

Back in 2010, I wrote one of my most scathing reviews ever. I basically said FOX should be ashamed for putting the show on the air. Clearly, no one agreed with me since the comedy “Raising Hope” ran for four seasons, garnering two Emmy nominations.

So you’d think I would’ve stayed far away from another comedy with the same creator and two of the same stars, but curiosity got the best of me. And just when I thought that “Sprung” was leading me down the same road of unredeemable characters, the show took a surprising turn that makes me think these disgusting rascals might actually turn out to be something special.

