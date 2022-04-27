The current issue of TV Guide Magazine features Ken Jennings on the cover and makes the argument that he should be named the permanent host of “Jeopardy.” I completely agree and am hoping that by the time you read this, the show will have officially put an end to the Mayim Bialik experiment.
Not only is Jennings a better host, but he respects the show and the legacy of Alex Trebek. Bialik’s choice to rename the game’s first round, inexplicably calling it “Single Jeopardy,” shows that she’s more interested in making her own mark than preserving a television institution. The show has made so many missteps in the wake of Trebek’s passing. It’s time to finally make a right one.
Here are a few other notes from the TV world I’m thinking about this week:
The return of Bo and Hope
“Days of Our Lives” fans got a big surprise last week when NBC announced that season two of the Peacock spin-off, “Beyond Salem,” will feature the return of Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso to their iconic roles of Bo and Hope Brady.
Though extremely welcome, the news was a shocker since Alfonso left the show rather unhappily in 2020 and Reckell’s Bo died in 2016. I’m guessing that Bo is not actually returning from the dead, but it will still be great to see the duo together again.
Season two of “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” will premiere Monday, July 11, on Peacock.
Dale Jr. on the move?
Kudos to NBC Sports for loaning Dale Earnhardt Jr. to FOX Sports for last Sunday’s race in Talladega. Earnhardt Jr. showed why he is the best of the former driver analysts as well as why FOX’s Clint Bowyer is sorely lacking in his commentary. Insiders say that NBC will be the odd man out when NASCAR renegotiates its TV contract for 2024, so you could see Earnhardt Jr. back on FOX soon. But my bet is a move to ESPN so that he could take the popular shows he produces to ESPN+. I would even suggest a “Dale Jr. Cast,” a la the NFL “Manning Cast.”
Awaiting word on “The Equalizer”
As of this writing, CBS has not renewed its popular drama, “The Equalizer,” though most experts agree it’s a sure bet for a third season. The show has deservedly become one of the top-rated dramas on TV, but it’s hard not to feel for star/executive producer Queen Latifah and everyone associated with the show after the year they’ve experienced. First, they cut ties with Chris Noth after the allegations of sexual assault against him, and now they’re probably questioning any further appearances by Jada Pinkett Smith to avoid the controversy now surrounding her after the Academy Awards. I’m sincerely hoping that those issues have nothing to do with the delay in CBS’ announcement and that the official word comes soon.
“The Equalizer” airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on CBS with episodes also streaming on Paramount+.