Look at any list of the best dads in TV history, and you’ll no doubt see Andy Taylor, as played by Andy Griffith on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
It’s a good choice as the relationship between the widower sheriff and his son, Opie (Ron Howard), was a special one. Andy was open and honest with his son, which, in turn, made Opie aspire to be the same with his dad. Andy made mistakes, but when he did, he admitted them. And when Opie messed up, Andy was firm, but fair.
For anyone who loves “Griffith,” as I do, you know the Andy-Opie relationship is a cornerstone of the show and helped make it the phenomenon that it still is almost 62 years after its premiere. But if not for a real-life father looking out for his son, TV history may have been changed forever.
In his book he co-wrote with his brother, Clint, called “The Boys,” Ron Howard shares the story of a conversation between his father, Rance, and Griffith. On a break during the “Griffith” cast’s first table read, Rance Howard pulled Griffith aside, telling Griffith that Opie was coming off as too much of a smart aleck. Rance Howard was concerned that Opie was written as the stock sitcom kid, who continually gave his dad grief. As Ron Howard relays in the book, his dad asked Griffith, “Wouldn’t it be more interesting and unusual if Opie actually respected his father?” Even though Griffith had just met Rance Howard, he took the words to heart and told the writers to write Andy and Opie’s relationship more like Rance and Ron’s.
As Ron Howard recounts in “Boys,” it was 26 years before he heard that conversation had even taken place. Griffith shared it with him while the two were filming the “Griffith” reunion movie in 1986. Rance Howard barely knew Griffith, but he was willing to stick his neck out to do what was best for his son. Ron Howard was moved when he heard what happened, but also impressed by the creative instincts of his father. One could argue that “Griffith” would not have been as successful if Opie had been just another sitcom brat. Thankfully, Griffith was open to others’ ideas and was savvy enough himself to recognize the importance of making the change.
“Boys” was released in October, but I didn’t have the chance to start reading it until a few weeks ago. It’s an excellent read chock full of great stories from behind-the-scenes of TV and film. It’s been perfect timing for me to read about the Howard family and the incredible influence Rance Howard, as well as his wife, Jean, had on their sons, as we celebrate the important men in our lives.
My dad never altered the course of TV history, but he certainly found many ways to shape my history and future. And for that, I will forever be grateful.
To my dad and all the dads out there, I wish you a very Happy Father’s Day.