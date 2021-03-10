In 2006, Bravo opened the reality TV equivalent of Pandora’s box with the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” That one show led to “Real Housewives” series in nine other communities plus numerous other spin-offs as the most engaging housewives are rewarded with series of their own.
One of those standout housewives is Lisa Vanderpump, whom we first met in 2010 as part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Her popularity on that show led to “Vanderpump Rules,” which features Vanderpump and the staff at her restaurant, SUR. Now, Vanderpump is branching out to E! with a new show, “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump.”
In “Overserved,” Vanderpump, who was born in London, hosts celebrity guests at her home for an extravagantly themed dinner and cocktails — lots of cocktails. During the evening, the guests share stories and spill secrets through conversation and games with Vanderpump and her family, and, of course, by being overserved.
In the premiere, Vanderpump is joined by her best friend, Lance Bass, and Vivica A. Fox. We hear some juicy details about Fox’s love life and a super embarrassing celebrity encounter for Bass. But things get really interesting when Bass’ husband downs a few too many cocktails. Future guests include Cheryl Hines, Iggy Azalea, Joel McHale, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez and Tori Spelling.
There’s nothing groundbreaking about “Overserved,” and the grade of celebrity is not really all that high, as reality stars make up the majority of future guest lists. But sometimes you just need to check out of everything else for a half-hour and have some fun watching how the other half lives, eats and gossips. Even if it is someone you’ve never heard of.
“Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on E!.
A get-together of another kind will happen online this week when the cast of “The King of Queens” reunites virtually in honor of Jerry Stiller. Cast members Kevin James (Doug), Leah Remini (Carrie), Victor Williams (Deacon), Gary Valentine (Danny), Patton Oswalt (Spence), Nicole Sullivan (Holly) and guest star Rachel Dratch (Spence’s girlfriend, Denise) will participate in a table read of the episode “Cowardly Lyin” from the show’s fifth season. The event will also include a cast Q&A hosted by series creator and executive producer Michael J. Weithorn and a special tribute to cast member Stiller, who passed away in May 2020. The reunion will also raise money and awareness for one of Stiller’s favorite charities, Henry Street Settlement, a social services, health care and arts organization that serves the Lower East Side and all of New York City.
The event will be available on the “The King of Queens” Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12. You can access the page at Facebook.com/thekingofqueens.