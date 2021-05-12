CITY AND STATE: Logan, West Virginia
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: Anitra is the most hard-working woman I have ever seen. She continually goes above and beyond for not only her patients but for everyone in the community. She’s a nurse and educator, along with being the greatest wife and mother to three children. She makes sure that everyone is taken care of before ever thinking of herself. She lets her light shine through her so others can see the love of God. From her missionary trip to all her work at her local church, she spreads love and goodwill to as many people as she can reach.
— Submitted by Kim Vinson of Logan, West Virginia